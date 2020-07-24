COVID-19 suspected, sub-inspector performs last rites

The last rites of a 42-year-old COVID suspect who died were performed by a sub-inspector in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Friday after relatives and panchayat workers failed to do so. The Ch Krishna, Sub-Inspector at the Nagayalanka Police Station told ANI that the 42-year-old had was awaiting his test results when he passed away.

"The man was tested after he showed some symptoms. He, unfortunately, passed away on Thursday morning before he could receive the results. He weighed about 90 kilograms and was about 6 feet tall. None of his family members could lift him, and his relatives could not be present due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Panchayat workers were also afraid of contracting the virus. I, along with Swach Nagayalanka volunteers, T Raghu Sekhar, Narayana and DT Subbarao came forward. We took the body from the house to the burial ground and performed the final rites at 5 pm yesterday," Krishna added. He said the wife of the deceased also tested positive after a rapid test was conducted.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh now has a total of 72,711 COVID-19 cases, including 34,272 active cases and 37,555 recoveries. So far, 884 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)