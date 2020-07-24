Another COVID-19 fatality in Tripura; 206 new cases reported

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the toll to 10, while 206 fresh cases pushed the total count in the state to 3,675, a health department official said on Friday. A 76-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at the Agartala Government Medical College on Thursday. He was also suffering from cardiac problems and had high blood pressure, the official said.

A resident of Udaipur in Gomati district, Das was admitted to the hospital following chest pain on July 18. He tested positive for coronavirus the next day. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in a tweet late on Thursday said, "206 people found COVID-19 positive out of 4,473 samples tested." The number of active cases in Tripura currently stands at 1,575, while 2,072 people have recovered so far.

Eighteen people have migrated out of the state. The CM, who also holds the health portfolio, had held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar and other senior officials of the health department were present at the meet.

"Chaired a high-level meeting along with CS, DG in- charge, ADG, ACS & Senior officials of the Health Department regarding the latest COVID-19 situation. Took ground reports to strengthen the fight against the pandemic in a better and effective way. We are monitoring the situation," Deb tweeted. Meanwhile, state law minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said that the Biplab Deb-led government will start a door-to-door survey from Monday, as part of the measures to check the spread of the viral disease.

"Necessary kits have been provided to authorities concerned across the state, and initiatives have been taken to procure 75,000 more kits on an urgent basis," he stated. Nath also said that the state government has decided to set up a plasma bank and increase the number of beds for coronavirus-infected patients.

"Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, an expert committee has suggested that we set up a plasma bank. The government has also decided to increase the number of beds in different COVID care centers," he told reporters at the civil secretariat here on Friday..