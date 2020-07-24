NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over 'self-immolation' attempt by mother-daughter duo

The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police chief of the state over reports of a mother-daughter duo attempting self-immolation in Lucknow due to alleged inaction by authorities in a case. Issuing the notices, the commission has observed that the recourse taken by the victims cannot be justified but it indicates towards the "reckless attitude of the authorities", who "seemingly failed to take a timely action" on a complaint lodged by the victims. "The National Human Rights Commission has issued to notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Uttar Pradesh after taking sou moto cognisance of media reports that due to the alleged inaction by the authorities on their complaint of sexual harassment, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on July 17," the rights panel said in a statement.

Reportedly, the woman with 90 per cent burn injuries died and her daughter with 15 per cent burns is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital, it said. The commission has given four weeks' time for the response, seeking a detailed report, including action taken against the guilty and the action taken on the complaint reportedly lodged by the victims, the statement said.

The report must include the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured woman, her health conditions and any relief given by the authorities to the injured and the aggrieved family, it added. "This is a serious issue of violation of human rights. Had a timely action been initiated, the women may not have been forced to take such an extreme steps," the commission observed.

According to media reports, the family members of the victims have also alleged "ill-treatment by police personnel and the doctors at the Civil Hospital, when the son of the deceased woman visited her in the hospital". Four people have been arrested by the police in connection with the matter, the statement said.