Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over 'self-immolation' attempt by mother-daughter duo

"The National Human Rights Commission has issued to notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Uttar Pradesh after taking sou moto cognisance of media reports that due to the alleged inaction by the authorities on their complaint of sexual harassment, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on July 17," the rights panel said in a statement. Reportedly, the woman with 90 per cent burn injuries died and her daughter with 15 per cent burns is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:04 IST
NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over 'self-immolation' attempt by mother-daughter duo

The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police chief of the state over reports of a mother-daughter duo attempting self-immolation in Lucknow due to alleged inaction by authorities in a case. Issuing the notices, the commission has observed that the recourse taken by the victims cannot be justified but it indicates towards the "reckless attitude of the authorities", who "seemingly failed to take a timely action" on a complaint lodged by the victims. "The National Human Rights Commission has issued to notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Uttar Pradesh after taking sou moto cognisance of media reports that due to the alleged inaction by the authorities on their complaint of sexual harassment, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on July 17," the rights panel said in a statement.

Reportedly, the woman with 90 per cent burn injuries died and her daughter with 15 per cent burns is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital, it said. The commission has given four weeks' time for the response, seeking a detailed report, including action taken against the guilty and the action taken on the complaint reportedly lodged by the victims, the statement said.

The report must include the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured woman, her health conditions and any relief given by the authorities to the injured and the aggrieved family, it added. "This is a serious issue of violation of human rights. Had a timely action been initiated, the women may not have been forced to take such an extreme steps," the commission observed.

According to media reports, the family members of the victims have also alleged "ill-treatment by police personnel and the doctors at the Civil Hospital, when the son of the deceased woman visited her in the hospital". Four people have been arrested by the police in connection with the matter, the statement said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Need constant monitoring, exposure to find Sunil's successor, feels India assistant coach

Indian football team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels constant monitoring and exposure could help in finding a worthy successor for talisman Sunil Chhetri who continues to dazzle with his incredible game. At 35 and after over 15 gl...

HC rejects plea seeking Commission of Inquiry to look into swapping of bodies of 2 COVID deceased

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into the swapping of bodies of two COVID-19 deceased at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Two sons of a 92-year-old ma...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man as no material against him in charge sheet

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. Addit...

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysias government on Friday said it has reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020