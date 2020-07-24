Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM Amit Shah distributes 100 electric potter wheels to artisans in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday distributed 100 electric potter wheels among as many trained artisans in Gujarat under the 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana' of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:52 IST
HM Amit Shah distributes 100 electric potter wheels to artisans in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday distributed 100 electric potter wheels among as many trained artisans in Gujarat under the 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana' of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Shah distributed the electric potter wheels in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the state at a programme conducted through video conferencing from New Delhi, an official statement said.

Seeking to empower and associate the marginalised potters community with India's quest to become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), the Union home minister distributed 100 electric potter wheels to 100 trained artisans under the 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana', the statement said. Lauding the scheme, Shah said the initiative would go a long way in strengthening the marginalised potters community by incorporating technology to improve productivity while also reviving the traditional art of pottery.

He also interacted with five potters who have been trained by the KVIC and provided with electric potter wheels and other equipment for their future endeavours. "I am glad to see the change that has been ushered in the lives of our potters. The Modi government at the Centre is always concerned for better livelihood of the Prajapati community,” Shah said.

"The distribution of electric chaak is a gift from our prime minister to the people of Gujarat. This will make their lives easier and also increase their production capacity," he said. The home minister assured the potters that arrangements will be provided for selling their products, including a tie-up with the Railways.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the KVIC in providing sustainable employment opportunities to the weaker sections through its schemes. The 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana' is one such step towards making the potters community 'aatmanirbhar' and "I am hopeful that KVIC will continue to work for the benefit of marginalised sections", he added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

Better Call Saul Season 6: Production delayed, last season to be memorable, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

Zimbabwe court rules journalist danger to public, extends detention

A Zimbabwean court ruled on Friday that a journalist charged with inciting violence was a danger to the public and extended his detention until August, while the United Nations expressed concern that authorities could be clamping down on fr...

Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

Johnny Depps lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a wife beater displayed video footage in a London courtroom Friday that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, attacked her sister. The lawyers said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020