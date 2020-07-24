HM Amit Shah distributes 100 electric potter wheels to artisans in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday distributed 100 electric potter wheels among as many trained artisans in Gujarat under the 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana' of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Shah distributed the electric potter wheels in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the state at a programme conducted through video conferencing from New Delhi, an official statement said.

Seeking to empower and associate the marginalised potters community with India's quest to become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), the Union home minister distributed 100 electric potter wheels to 100 trained artisans under the 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana', the statement said. Lauding the scheme, Shah said the initiative would go a long way in strengthening the marginalised potters community by incorporating technology to improve productivity while also reviving the traditional art of pottery.

He also interacted with five potters who have been trained by the KVIC and provided with electric potter wheels and other equipment for their future endeavours. "I am glad to see the change that has been ushered in the lives of our potters. The Modi government at the Centre is always concerned for better livelihood of the Prajapati community,” Shah said.

"The distribution of electric chaak is a gift from our prime minister to the people of Gujarat. This will make their lives easier and also increase their production capacity," he said. The home minister assured the potters that arrangements will be provided for selling their products, including a tie-up with the Railways.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the KVIC in providing sustainable employment opportunities to the weaker sections through its schemes. The 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana' is one such step towards making the potters community 'aatmanirbhar' and "I am hopeful that KVIC will continue to work for the benefit of marginalised sections", he added.