Kin carry pregnant woman to hospital on shoulders

Family members carried a woman in the eighth month of pregnancy on their shoulders to a hospital in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana as the heavy rain has caused rivers and lakes to overflow and washed away bridges. After the recent rain, lakes are overflowing in several areas in the district. Transport between villages is hampered as Kinnerasani, Mallanna vagu, Edu melikala vagu lakes are overflowing. Moreover, the temporary bridge on Mallanna vagu lake in Gundala mandal has been washed away.

Nunawat Mamata, who is eight months pregnant, had to visit a government hospital at Gundala mandal. Her family members took her on a two-wheeler, but they could not cross Mallanna Vagu lake as the temporary bridge was washed away. With great difficulty, family members carried the woman on their shoulders and crossed the lake. They safely took her to the hospital at Gundala. The medical staff said that her condition is safe.

During every rainy season, tribal people face many problems in going to the government hospital at Mandal headquarters, 8 km away from the agency area. In current rainy season, transport from Gundala has been cut off to places like Manuguru, Narsampeta, Warangal among other places. (ANI)