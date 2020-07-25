Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online convention to pay homage to former president A P J Abdul Kalam

“This convention will have leaders from various areas of expertise to share their experiences on Dr Kalam, who was known as the ‘Missile Man of India’,” Suvarna Pappu, managing director, Pink Jaguars Entertainment, said in the Zoom session. The virtual inauguration was attended by Vellaichamy Ponraj, ADA scientist and former technical advisor to Kalam; Shekhar Rao Perala, ex vice-chairperson-Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan(NYKS) and national executive member, BJP; Vasa Seshagiri Rao, IRS, Chief Commissioner CGST, Hyderabad Zone; Shaina NC, spokesperson BJP; director-writer of biopic, Jagadeesh Daneti; and actor Mohammed Ali, who essays the role of Kalam in the film.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 14:40 IST
Online convention to pay homage to former president A P J Abdul Kalam

‘Mission Kalam’, an online convention celebrating the life and time of the 11th President of India A P J Abdul Kalam was inaugurated on Saturday. The convention will be hosted by Los Angeles-based Pink Jaguars Entertainment, the banner behind the former president's upcoming biopic “APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man”.

The event will take place for eleven weekends with eleven online sessions starting from July 25, the day when Kalam took charge as the 11th president in 2002, to October 15, which marks his 89th birth anniversary. “This convention will have leaders from various areas of expertise to share their experiences on Dr Kalam, who was known as the ‘Missile Man of India’,” Suvarna Pappu, managing director, Pink Jaguars Entertainment, said in the Zoom session.

The virtual inauguration was attended by Vellaichamy Ponraj, ADA scientist and former technical advisor to Kalam; Shekhar Rao Perala, ex vice-chairperson-Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan(NYKS) and national executive member, BJP; Vasa Seshagiri Rao, IRS, Chief Commissioner CGST, Hyderabad Zone; Shaina NC, spokesperson BJP; director-writer of biopic, Jagadeesh Daneti; and actor Mohammed Ali, who essays the role of Kalam in the film. Reminiscing his journey with the former president, Vellaichamy said it was a life-changing experience to work with Kalam and co-author the book “Manifesto of Change” with him.

“I was in 10th standard when SLV-3 was launched and I had a dream to become a scientist like Dr Kalam. I never knew I will be travelling with him for 20 years after joining DRDO. His mission was to make India self-reliant in aeronautics, defence and atomic energy. “I hope the biopic will inspire youth across the globe as the growth of science and technology is parallel to the growth of Kalam,” Vellaichamy said.

Perala said Kalam shared a great bond with every citizen of India and he is looking forward to the biopic. “He was a man of simple living and high thinking. He was a man of actions and not just words. Dr Kalam is an inspiration for people across the world. He is loved by everyone in India. The biopic being made on him can inspire many young minds,” he added.

The first look poster of the biopic was released by Minister for Information & Broadcasting of India, Prakash Javadekar earlier this year in February. Politician-fashion designer, Shaina NC, said while the biopic is a great step to make people aware about Kalam’s journey, a lot more is needed to be done to “understand” what he stood for.

“At this given point in time, there are very few people who understand the relevance of Dr Kalam. Post COVID-19, life has changed and we have realised the power of simplicity. It is important to think about the past and realise that there are legends who are remembered for their sheer simplicity and brilliant vision,” she added. Biopic’s director Daneti also revealed the film’s international title at the online inaugural ceremony of ‘Mission Kalam’.

The film, produced by Daneti, Pappu and Martini Films' Johnny Martin, will be released in the US under the title “Immortal President”..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix buys Ryan Reynolds starrer action-adventure movie

After teaming with American actor Ryan Reynolds on the hit 6 Underground, the streaming service Netflix is buying an untitled action-adventure film that is set to star Reynolds and be directed by Night at the Museums Shawn Levy. According t...

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy

Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, have welcomed their second child together. The couple became parents to a son named Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday. The 34-year-old Grammy winner posted a video from th...

COVID-19 'situation is satisfactory' in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Updating about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said, the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today. He further stated that the situation is satisfactory and added that ...

Uniform country-wide peak in COVID-19 cases will not happen: Expert

There cannot be a uniform peak in COVID-19 cases in a large country like India and each state has its own trajectory based on when people there were exposed to the infection, a public health expert said. The peak could be witnessed in state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020