COVID-19 'situation is satisfactory' in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Updating about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said, "the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:13 IST
COVID-19 'situation is satisfactory' in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Updating about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said, "the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today." He further stated that the "situation is satisfactory" and added that there is a need to do preparations.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has so far recorded 128,389 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 13,681 are currently active in the state, 110,931 have been cured/migrated/discharged. A total of 3,777 have died so far after contracting the lethal infection in the capital. (ANI)

