J&K's COVID-19 tally crosses 17,000-mark with 523 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir's coronavirus tally crossed the 17,000-mark on Saturday as 523 more people tested positive for the disease, while nine deaths in the last 24 hours raised the COVID-19 death toll to 305, officials said. "Nine persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said, adding that one death took place in Jammu while eight were reported from the Kashmir valley. Of the total coronavirus-related deaths in the union territory, 283 were reported from the valley and 22 were from the Jammu region, they said. The total number of infected people in the union territory has risen to 17,305, the officials said. While 156 of the new cases were from Jammu region, 367 were from the valley, they said. There are now 7,483 active cases in the union territory, while 9,517 patients have recovered from the infection, they added. The cases detected on Saturday included 88 people who had returned to the union territory recently. The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 145 new positive cases followed by 66 in Jammu. PTI SSB RHL