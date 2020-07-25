Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:37 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 259 174 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 88671 43225 985 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1056 392 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 29921 21761 76 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 36314 24520 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 852 555 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 7087 4683 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 129531 113068 3806 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 4540 2865 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 54712 39612 2305 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 30538 23654 389 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2036 1167 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 17305 9517 305 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 7564 3354 76 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 90942 33750 1796 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 18098 8613 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1276 1057 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 26926 18488 799 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 366368 207194 13389------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2176 1520 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 596 94 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 361 183 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1239 537 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 24013 15201 130 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 2654 1561 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 12684 8297 291 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 35298 24204 613 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 477 137 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 206737 151055 3409 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 52466 40344 455 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 3778 2131 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 5961 3495 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 63742 39903 1387 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 56377 35654 1332 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1382555 881965 32044------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 48246 35645 691 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1336861 and the death toll at 31358. The ministry said that 849432 people have so far recovered from the infection.

