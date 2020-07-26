Left Menu
Goats being brought to Delhi for sale ahead of Bakra Eid 2020

Ahead of Bakra Eid (Eid ul-Adha) on August 1, goats are being brought to the national capital by traders for sale from Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 12:10 IST
Traders bring goats to Delhi for sale ahead of Bakra Eid this year. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Bakra Eid (Eid ul-Adha) on August 1, goats are being brought to the national capital by traders for sale from Uttar Pradesh. Chaman Ali, a goat businessman who came from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli said that he has brought 60 goats for sale and the goats are priced between Rs 12,000 to Rs 35,000.

"We have been maintaining the goats since long, and now we hope that it sells. I used to bring at least 200 goats, this time I have brought 60 goats here for sale. The prices of goats have been set as per their built, size and weight. I plan to sell the goats within the price range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 35,000," said Chaman Ali. Meanwhile, in several parts across the country, goats are being bought and sold online on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram after goat mandis (local markets) were not set up in view of COVID-19.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

