Goats being brought to Delhi for sale ahead of Bakra Eid 2020

Ahead of Bakra Eid (Eid ul-Adha) on August 1, goats are being brought to the national capital by traders for sale from Uttar Pradesh. Chaman Ali, a goat businessman who came from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli said that he has brought 60 goats for sale and the goats are priced between Rs 12,000 to Rs 35,000.

"We have been maintaining the goats since long, and now we hope that it sells. I used to bring at least 200 goats, this time I have brought 60 goats here for sale. The prices of goats have been set as per their built, size and weight. I plan to sell the goats within the price range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 35,000," said Chaman Ali. Meanwhile, in several parts across the country, goats are being bought and sold online on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram after goat mandis (local markets) were not set up in view of COVID-19.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)