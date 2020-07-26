Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Cong govts: Maken

He also said to protect the Constitution and democracy, Congress workers will stage protests in front of the Raj Bhawans across the country on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, the former Union minister alleged that the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have launched an attack on democracy and the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of fighting the coronavirus, the economic crisis and China, is conspiring to topple Congress governments," he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 15:41 IST
Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Cong govts: Maken
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ajaymaken)

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various states, instead of fighting the financial crisis, COVID-19 and China. He also said to protect the Constitution and democracy, Congress workers will stage protests in front of the Raj Bhawans across the country on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Union minister alleged that the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have launched an attack on democracy and the Constitution. "The country is battling against the coronavirus pandemic. The countrymen are facing a severe economic crisis. More than 14 crore jobs have been lost according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

"Small businesses are on the verge of closure. China has taken over our territory. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of fighting the coronavirus, the economic crisis and China, is conspiring to topple Congress governments," he said. "The reality is that the Modi government and the BJP have launched an attack on democracy and the Constitution," Maken added. He said it is clear from the BJP's "conspiracy" to topple the Rajasthan government that these "disruptive forces" want to make democracy a slave of the "Delhi Durbar" and a puppet in their hands.

The majority verdict is being murdered in Rajasthan and the public mandate crushed, the Congress leader said. He said the most worrying aspect is that the Constitution and established constitutional traditions are being ruthlessly trampled by the BJP.

Maken also said it appears that the hope for justice from the judiciary is diminishing and people occupying constitutional posts such as governors are seen as helpless and unable to protect the Constitution. He said the people of the country have to ask the BJP government at the Centre whether the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan will be respected or decided by money and the power of the rulers in Delhi.

"Can the prime minister and the Centre trample the Constitution and established constitutional traditions for grabbing power?" Maken asked. He also wondered whether a governor can refuse to call an Assembly session, as proposed by an elected government, and if the judiciary can unconstitutionally interfere with the jurisdiction of the legislature.

Maken said in a show of solidarity with the Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and for the protection of the Constitution and democracy, Congressmen will stage protests in a "Gandhian way" in front of Raj Bhawans across the country on Monday..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Conor Mcgregor impresses Sergio Ramos with football skills, gets invited to Real Madrid training session

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has invited former UFC fighter Conor Mcgregor for a training session at Real Madrid after being impressed with the latters impressive football skills. Mcgregor on Saturday shared videos of him playing footba...

Vice-President expresses anguish over stigmatising COVID-19 patients

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed his anguish over instances of stigmatizing COVID-19 patients who succumbed to coronavirus. The Vice-President said such incidents were totally uncalled for and urged the local communities ...

DMRC casts first pier at Keshopur on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Phase-IV Metro corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC started construction of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro with the casting of the first pier of Janakpuri West to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Metro corridor on Saturday night. A statement from the DMRC said that ...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020