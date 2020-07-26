Rains lash parts of Delhi, more predicted

Left Menu
Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday and more showers are predicted, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Sporadic rains will continue in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) till Monday, the weatherman said. Thereafter, widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:48 IST
Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday and more showers are predicted, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms and light to moderate rains drenched parts of central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, Shahdara, Mundaka, Rohini, Bawana and adjoining areas, it said.  Sporadic rains will continue in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) till Monday, the weatherman said.  Thereafter, widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

