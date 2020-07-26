Left Menu
UP CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas, says administration is alert

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state and said that the administration was fully alert and responding to the situation.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to ANI on Sunday in Gorakhpur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state and said that the administration was fully alert and responding to the situation. The Chief Minister also visited the LNM Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur and inspected the arrangements amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are alert from the beginning itself regarding the flood issue. 63 villages that have been affected by the floods to varying degrees in Gorakhpur district. The administration has been instructed to provide all relief material including boats and food supply, deployment of medical teams and fodder for animals. The administration is alert," Adityanath said. "We will fight with this calamity along with the continuing fight against coronavirus. I took stock of the situation through an aerial survey in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gorakhpur, and will go to Deoria and Ballia," he said.

Later on, the Chief Minister visited the District Hospital in Ballia to check preparations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On the anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Chief Minister said, "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who watered down the plans of Pakistan to illegally capture the Indian territory in 1999. Irrespective of the geographical disadvantages, the braveheart soldiers of the Indian army showcased commendable courage, dedication and strength during the Kargil war."

"Today is the day to extend our tribute to all those brave hearts. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I would like to bow down once again in front of those brave hearts who showcased immense courage and strength to protect the pride of our country," he added. The Indian soldiers had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and the valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

