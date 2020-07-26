Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 kg drugs, arms and ammunition seized in J-K's Kupwara; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after 10 kg brown sugar and arms and ammunition were found in their possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. An investigation has been launched and more arrests are expected in the case, the official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:35 IST
10 kg drugs, arms and ammunition seized in J-K's Kupwara; 3 arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people were arrested after 10 kg brown sugar and arms and ammunition were found in their possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The recoveries include an AK-47 rifle, four AK magazines, 76 rounds of AK ammunition, two pistols, 90 pistol rounds and 20 grenades, they said. "During checking at Sadhana pass top in Kupwara (district of north Kashmir), security forces recovered some drugs and arms and ammunition from two vehicles," a police official said.

The trio was arrested and the vehicles were seized, he said. An investigation has been launched and more arrests are expected in the case, the official said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army means bravery, sacrifice: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

By Amit Kumar Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Sunday paid homage to the sacrifice of soldiers on 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.Addressing the Ex-Armymen cell of Bihar BJP, MoS Home Nityanand Rai paid tributes t...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll could be 60% higher than official count, says El Pais

Spains COVID-19 death toll could be nearly 60 higher than the official figure of 28,432, according to an investigation by El Pais newspaper published on Sunday. The countrys official death toll includes only people who were formally diagnos...

Doja Cat says she had COVID-19

Singer Doja Cat has revealed she contracted coronavirus months after she said that she wasnt scared of the disease. The 24-year-old artiste, who has since recovered from COVID-19, said she still doesnt know how she caught the virus.I got CO...

No resident of Srinagar in terrorist ranks after killing of top LeT commander: Kashmir IGP

No resident of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - is now in the militant ranks, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Sunday, a day after a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed by security forces here. After k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020