8-day lockdown begins in Nagaland's Dimapur district

An eight-day total lockdown began in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, from Sunday to stem the spread of COVID-19, district task force officials said. Out of the 1,339 coronavirus positive cases in the State, Dimapur district with 527 has the highest number of people infected by the virus followed by Kohima with 334 confirmed cases, health officials said.

The Kohima district administration had already announced a seven-day lockdown starting from July 25 in the state capital. Dimapur wore a deserted look with streets empty and shops closed.

A few pharmacies and hospitals were open in some localities to cater to people in medical emergencies. Government offices, banks and medical clinics which are exempted from the purview of the lockdown remained closed today being Sunday.

The total lockdown in the district will continue till August 2. In the state capital, the second day of the total lockdown continued with no movement of people and vehicles, while all business establishments also remained closed.

The total lockdown in Kohima will end on July 31. The government has imposed the strict restrictions in the two districts to enhance active surveillance and ensure comprehensive contact tracing, detection of suspected cases and implementation of isolation measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The state government has not imposed a total lockdown in nine other districts..