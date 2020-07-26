927 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported from Kerala

A total of 927 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total active cases in the state to 9,655, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed. "Of the new cases 733 are cases of infection through contact and the contact source of 67 is not clear. As many as 76 are returnees from abroad and 91 from other states. At the same time, 689 patients were cured today," she said.

Additionally, 29 new places were designated as hotspots on Sunday while 15 were excluded. There are 494 hotspots in Kerala now. 61 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state so far. With 175 cases, the Thiruvananthapuram district reported the highest number of cases in the state, while, 107 were reported from Kasaragod, 91 from Pathanamthitta, 74 from Kollam, 61 from Ernakulam, 57 in Kozhikode, 56 from Malappuram, 54 from Kottayam, 48 from Idukki, 47 from Kannur, 46 from Alappuzha, 42 from Palakkad, 41 from Thrissur and 28 from the Wayanad district.

The health minister further informed that about 16 healthcare workers were also infected. "Four BSF personnel, four KSE employees and a KLF employee in Thrissur district, an ITBP personnel in Alappuzha district and a DSC personnel in Kannur district are among those infected," she said. (ANI)