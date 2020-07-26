Left Menu
Narcotics seized during search of vehicles in Kupwara worth Rs 50 crores: SSP Kupwara

The narcotics recovered during the search in Kupwara on Sunday are worth close to Rs 50 crore in the international market, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar.

26-07-2020
Visuals from the joint press conference by Army and Jammu and Kashmir officials on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Based on credible inputs the 7 Rashtriya Rifles and Kupwara police got a major breakthrough in which they intercepted two accused who were smuggling narcotics and weapons," Ambarkar said. The official said that the names of the arrested accused are Bashir Ahmed Sheikh and Abdul Aamir Sheikh, both residents of Tangdhar.

"They were arrested and 10.2 kg of narcotics worth approximately Rs 50 crores in the international market and a huge number of arms and ammunition were recovered from them," he said and added that one AK-56 rifle with two magazines, two pistols along with four magazines, 76 rounds of rifle ammunition and 90 rounds of pistol ammo, along with 20 grenades of various types had also been recovered from the accused. Two vehicles being used for the purpose of smuggling were also recovered in the operation, he further said. (ANI)

