Ahmedabad adds 163 COVID-19 cases, tally 25,692; 168 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 25,692 on Sunday with addition of 163 new patients, the state Health department said. The death toll mounted by three to 1,575, it said. Notably, 168 patients were discharged during the day, five more than the number of new cases being recorded, taking the count of recoveries to 20,371 in the district, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:29 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 25,692 on Sunday with addition of 163 new patients, the state Health department said. The death toll mounted by three to 1,575, it said.

Notably, 168 patients were discharged during the day, five more than the number of new cases being recorded, taking the count of recoveries to 20,371 in the district, it said. Of the 163 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 152 cases while the rest 11 cases were reported from rural areas, taking the count to 1,188.

All three deaths were reported from areas under the Ahmedabad municipal corporation, the department said. With the civic body reshuffling micro containment areas, their total number in Ahmedabad now stands at 237, a release said.

The cumulative number of the recoveries in rural areas rose to 1,027 with 46 patients being discharged during the day, it said..

