COVID-19: 1,472 cases, 38 deaths in Thane, Palghar cop dies

The COVID-19 count in Thane district increased by 1,472 on Sunday to reach 78,567 while the death toll rose by 38 to touch 2,153, an official said. Navi Mumbai reported the maximum number of new cases at 388 and accounted for the highest number of deaths at 10, he added.

"As on Sunday, Thane city has 17,732 cases, Kalyan 18,495 and Navi Mumbai 13,618. The recovery rate in the district is 67.11 per cent while mortality rate is 2.74 per cent," he said. Neighbouring Palghar district has 13,817 cases, which includes 265 deaths.

A 55-year-old sub-inspector attached to Valiv police station died on Sunday, the official informed..