Constable dies after vehicle hits bike

Constable dies after vehicle hits bikePTI | Badaun | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 12:43 IST
A constable died and a home guard was injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Monday
Constable Abhishek (25) was on patrol duty with home guard Jawan Jaiveer Singh on Sunday night when the incident occurred at Karanpur village in Faizganj Behta area, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said
Both were seriously injured and referred to a Moradabad hospital, but Abhishek succumbed to injuries on the way. The home guard is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical, the SP said. PTI CORR SABHMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Badaun district
- Faizganj Behta
- Moradabad
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh governor orders probe by one-member commission into Kanpur ambush, police encounter with Vikas Dubey: UP government ASHASH
Rain, thundershowers with lightning very likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh
Some Uttar Pradesh places likely to receive rainfall: MeT department
1,656 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh
Rain, thundershowers occur at isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh