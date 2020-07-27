Polluted water released from Haryana affecting treatment plants in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Left Menu
Polluted water, containing industrial waste, being released from Haryana has affected water treatment plants in the national capital, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:11 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain talking to reporters on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Polluted water, containing industrial waste, being released from Haryana has affected water treatment plants in the national capital, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday. "Polluted water is being released from Haryana, ammonia level in the water has risen due to release of industrial waste. Ammonia concentration in water should ideally be around 0.8 ppm but it is currently around 2 ppm. This has affected water treatment plants in Delhi. Water supply in Delhi has decreased by 25 per cent," Jain told reporters here.

"The water treatment plants will not be closed, their efficiency has been slightly reduced so that the ammonia in water can be treated," he added. The Minister said that the industrial waste coming from water released from Haryana and Badshahpur drain were responsible for the rising pollution in the Yamuna river.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) had sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Industries Commissioner about the reasons behind a sudden increase in the froth in the river. (ANI)

