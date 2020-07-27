Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally crosses 55K mark

Left Menu
Of the 1,473 fresh cases, 506 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy (168), Warangal Urban (111) and Sangareddy (98) districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on July 26. With eight more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 471.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 55,532. Of the 1,473 fresh cases, 506 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy (168), Warangal Urban (111) and Sangareddy (98) districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on July 26.

With eight more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 471. The death rate in the state was 0.85 per cent, while it was 2.3 per cent in the country, it said.

As many as 42,106 people have recovered from the infection so far, while 12,955 were under treatment. The bulletin said 9,817 samples were tested on July 26.

Cumulatively, 3,63,242 samples have been tested. The tests per million population in the state on July 26 was 245. The WHO recommended number of tests per million per day was 140, it said.

The number of vacant isolation, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,253 and 2,468 and 1,290 respectively. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds were available in government hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. Alternatively, people can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

