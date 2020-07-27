Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope President intervenes and instructs Rajasthan governor to convene assembly session: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday expressed hope that the President will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the state assembly. "I still believe that the President of India can intervene and instruct the governor to convene an assembly session," he said when asked whether the president can directly intervene in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST
Hope President intervenes and instructs Rajasthan governor to convene assembly session: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday expressed hope that the President will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the state assembly. The former Union minister alleged that BJP-appointed governors have violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution and have in the process "gravely impaired" parliamentary democracy, its conventions and traditions.

"I sincerely hope that the President will take note of what is happening - the erosion of parliamentary democracy, the erosion of the Constitution, the violation of the Constitution and do what is right in the circumstances," he told a virtual press conference. Chidambaram said the President has the “absolute authority” to tell the governor that what he is doing is wrong and ask him to call an assembly session. "I still believe that the President of India can intervene and instruct the governor to convene an assembly session," he said when asked whether the president can directly intervene in the matter. "I hope better counsel will prevail and wise people can instruct the governor that he must summon a session of the assembly," the Congress leader said, noting that the governor has no discretion of his own in the matter.

Chidambaram said if the chief minister, who is accused of not enjoying a majority, wants to prove his majority, he is entitled to call a session at the earliest to prove it. "No one can stand in his way," he said. "Placing any obstacle to calling the assembly session would undermine the fundamental basis of a parliamentary democracy," he said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO updates KYC data for 73.58 lakh subscribers during April-June 2020

To extend the availability and reach of its online services, which have become crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, EPFO updated Know your Customer KYC data for its 73.58 lakh subscribers during the month of April to June 2020. Thi...

101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police Force

As many as 101 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police Force, informed the police on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the force rose to 8,584 including 6,538 who have recovered and 94 deaths.As per the Union ...

Bangladesh pacer Qazi Onik banned for two years for failing doping test

Bangladeshs pacer Qazi Onik has been banned for two years for failing a dope test during the National Cricket League in November 2018. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has also removed the pacer from every programme of the cricket board that he...

India has some of the best brains in hockey: Graham Reid

India mens hockey team coach Graham Reid believes that the country has some of the best brains involved in the sport. His remark comes as Hockey India has started conducting specialised workshops for the top-level Indian coaches.It is a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020