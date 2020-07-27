8 killed in car-motorcycle collision in MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles demise

At least eight people died in a road accident after a car and three motorcycles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday. The incident occurred at Panna Road near Chandranagar in the Bamitha police station area here. Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information about the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the demise of eight people. "Got to know about the heartbreaking news of the untimely death of eight people in a road accident in Chhatarpur. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and give their family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Chouhan tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Some people have been injured in the accident, whose treatment is being properly arranged. I wish them a speedy recovery," he added. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also expressed condolences to the kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident and said that the state government should extend immediate help to the deceased's family.

"Got to know about the sad news of the road accident occurred in Chhatarpur district. Condolences to the afflicted family. The government should provide all possible help to the affected families," Nath's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. (ANI)