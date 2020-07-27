Burglars target locked houses of people in quarantine

As catching coronavirus infectionwas not enough, two families in quarantine in Maharashtra'sNagpur lost valuables to burglars last week, police said onMonday

Valuables, including cash, gold and electronicgadgets, collectively worth over Rs 12 lakh, were stolen fromtwo locked houses located in Kushi Nagar and Kamthi areas ofthe city, an official said

In both the cases, members of the two differentfamilies were admitted to COVID quarantine centres, he said,adding that the thefts came to light after they returned totheir flats.