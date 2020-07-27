Body of kidnapped boy recovered near a canal: Police

The body of a class 6 student kidnapped for ransom was recovered from an area near a canal here on Monday evening. The 14-year-old son of a grocery and ‘paan’ shop owner, Mahajan Gupta, was kidnapped from Pipraich area on Sunday.

The son of Gupta, who runs his shop near his house at Jungle Chhatradhari area, was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon and the family had also received a ransom call. “After taking lunch on Sunday afternoon, my son had gone outside to play. In the evening I received a phone call from an unknown number and the person on the line asked me to pay a ransom of Rs 1 crore for my son,” said Gupta, adding the matter was immediately reported to the police.

Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said soon after getting the information, the police swung into action and nabbed the kidnappers on Sunday night itself. On interrogation, the kidnappers disclosed that they killed the boy soon after kidnapping him. On the information provided by kidnappers, the boy’s body was recovered, the SSP said.

The boy was missing since yesterday afternoon and his father had got a call for ransom in the evening, the SSP said. Several police teams, including those of Crime Branch and STF, had been deployed to search for the boy, he added..