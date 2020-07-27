Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Floodwaters enter new areas, hit a million more people; 24.5 lakh affected in 11 dists

The flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria and Saran. Seventeen teams of the NDRF and eight of the SDRF are involved in the rescue operations as part of which 1.67 people have been evacuated from the affected areas so far, the bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:22 IST
Bihar: Floodwaters enter new areas, hit a million more people; 24.5 lakh affected in 11 dists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Floodwaters spread to new areas in the 11 affected districts of Bihar, hitting one million more population, even though no fresh death was reported and the toll remained at 10, the Disaster Management Department said on Monday. The latest bulletin, said a total of 24.42 lakh people have been hit by floods in 765 panchayats of 93 blocks of 11 districts with Darbhanga being the worst-hit, where 8.87 lakh people have been displaced in its 14 blocks. The Sunday bulletin had said the number of flood- hit population in Bihar was nearly 15 lakh in 11 districts. Apart from Darbhanga, East Champaran and Muzaffarpur districts are badly affected where 7.0 lakh and 3.20 lakh people have been impacted, the bulletin said.

The air-dropping operation of food packets by Indian Air Force helicopters has been stopped from this evening in Gopalganj, Darbhanga and East Champaran districts. The operation had started in these places on July 25.

A senior officer of the Disaster Management department said the relief distribution through boats and other means would continue in these places as also in other marooned districts. Each relief packet contains two-and-a-half kg of flattened rice, one kg gram, half kg jaggery, matchbox and a packet of candles which were being prepared at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in the state capital.

People have been forced to leave their homes due to rampaging flood. The situation seems to be more or less same in every affected districts. A family in Kaharpur village of Naugachhia sub-division of Bhagalpur district was seen demolishing their home as Kosi river was about to take it in its stride.

Asked the reason for doing so, they said that several houses have been washed away in the Kosi water and his house will also be taken away in a few hours so he is removing bricks to use them for another house once the situation improves. In Shormar village of Samastipur where floodwaters have submerged everything, one of the affected people said a vast area has been flooded. Even the school has been badly affected. He said that people don't have water to drink.

It seems that people will have to drink the floodwater after boiling them, he said, adding no help from the administration has reached to them so far. In Baliadangi village of Kishanganj district, people have been surrounded by floodwaters ad there is no means to get them out of the place.

The total number of casualties stood at 10 in districts with no fresh fatality reported on Monday, the bulletin said. The flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria and Saran.

Seventeen teams of the NDRF and eight of the SDRF are involved in the rescue operations as part of which 1.67 people have been evacuated from the affected areas so far, the bulletin said. Besides, 12,858 people are staying in 29 relief camps while nearly 3.28 lakh people were being fed at 703 community kitchens.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant Vijay Sinha said his personnel have so far evacuated 6600 affected people and cattle to safer places in Gopalganj, Saran, East Champaran, West Champaran, Darbhanga and Supaul. Besides, the NDRF has also been helping the district administration in distributing relief materials, Sinha said, adding teams have helped medical personnel reach affected rural areas.

The flood relief work has been quite a challenge this year in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Several rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara, Khiroi, and Ghaghra are flowing above danger level while the water level of Ganga is increasing at Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur, and Kahalgaon. Though the level has gone down at Gandhi ghat in Patna, it has remained steady at Buxar and Digha in Patna, a Water Resources Departments bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), of East Central Railway zone, Rajesh Kumar, said some trains in the Darbhanga-Samastipur section has been diverted due to floodwaters coming up to the girder of Railway bridge in between south Hayaghat and Thalwara.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...

J&K L-G launches long-awaited Jammu ropeway project

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism in the winter capital of the Union territory, has been launched by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday that has brought a smile on the faces of the people of Jammu. Plann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020