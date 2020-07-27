Two lovers found hanging from tree in Amritsar

A young couple was found hanging from a tree in Chander village, nearly 25 kilometres from Amritsar, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Jagrup Singh (24) and Rajwinder Kaur (19), they said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that they were relatives and allegedly in a relationship for the last six months. The bodies will be handed over to their families after a post-mortem is conducted, said police.