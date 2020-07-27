Left Menu
SAD seeks probe into purchase of 'sub-standard' gypsum

In a statement, the SAD leader said it was shocking that Punjab Agro had purchased "sub-standard" gypsum to provide the same to farmers as an agriculture fertiliser. He claimed that as per the test report of the gypsum purchased, it was revealed that against the required copper sulphate content of 70 per cent, the purchased lot has only 20 per cent.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday sought a probe into the purchase of alleged sub-standard quality of gypsum by the state-owned Punjab Agro Corporation. Former minister and SAD Kisan wing chief Sikandar Singh Maluka asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to get a criminal case registered for corruption in the supply of "sub-standard" gypsum at "exorbitant" rates as well as "huge" freight charges incurred for the same.

Maluka also asked the CM to stop the payment for the gypsum ordered by Punjab Agro immediately to ensure that the state exchequer was not "looted".

"This was not all," he said, adding that the government had paid an "exorbitant" amount of Rs 1,150 per tonne as freight and handling charges for transport of the fertiliser from Bikaner to Punjab..

