Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. If yes, then register at the Bombay Flying Club as Bombay Flying Club becomes the first DGCA-approved drone training school of India,” the ministry said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:42 IST
Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. "Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot? If yes, then register at the Bombay Flying Club as Bombay Flying Club becomes the first DGCA-approved drone training school of India," the ministry said on Twitter. In an order dated July 20, the DGCA approved the club's application "for conducting remote pilot training for remotely piloted aircraft systems". However, it said the club will have to fulfill certain conditions regarding aerial photography, safety, insurance and take clearances from local administration, the Defence Ministry, the Home Ministry, the Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India

The ministry has started from June 8 the registration process for non-compliant drones which were not registered with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and have not been granted drone acknowledgment numbers (DANs). It gave a similar one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones between January 14 and January 31. A total of 19,553 non-compliant drones were registered during this period. On June 5, the ministry had issued draft rules for manufacturing and use of drones in the country wherein it has proposed that an authorized drone manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the DGCA. It will issue the final rules once it deliberates on comments received from the stakeholders on draft rules.

TRENDING

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight killed in various rain related incidents in Pak

A total of eight people have been killed due to various rain related incidents in various parts of Pakistans Karachi, officials said on Monday. Three more people had been killed on Monday in rain related incidents after five were reported d...

J-K to allow 'home quarantine' of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to allow home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities, provided they can have a separate room for themselves in the house and download the Aarogya Setu app, o...

Hanna weakens but flooding still threat in Texas, Mexico

A downgraded Hanna continued weakening on Monday but its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico that have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. Now a ...

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special train, which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on July 29, will short originate from Rourkela on July 30, a South Eastern Railway official said here on Monday. Service of the 02810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020