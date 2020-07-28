Left Menu
Development News Edition

Partially decomposed body fished out from canal in Gr Noida

It was spotted by locals in a canal near Chachli village, under Jewar police station area, on Monday evening, officials said. "The body appears to be 4-5 days old and it reached here after flowing from some other location. The deceased appears to have been between 25 and 35 years," an official from the local Jewar police station said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:08 IST
Partially decomposed body fished out from canal in Gr Noida
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Partially decomposed body of a man was fished out from a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. It was spotted by locals in a canal near Chachli village, under Jewar police station area, on Monday evening, officials said.

"The body appears to be 4-5 days old and it reached here after flowing from some other location. The deceased appears to have been between 25 and 35 years," an official from the local Jewar police station said. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and find out details of the incident, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the police said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157

India on Wednesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 a...

Police arrest leader of Sydney protests against racism

Police arrested a leader of an anti-racism protest and shut down the demonstration before it started Tuesday after courts ruled the gathering in downtown Sydney was illegal due to the pandemic threat. Organiser Paddy Gibson was among a numb...

Malaysia's Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The landmark case has been w...

Young Indian activist named by UN chief to new advisory group on climate change

A climate activist from India has been named by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to his new advisory group comprising young leaders who will provide perspectives and solutions to tackle the worsening climate crisis, as the global body ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020