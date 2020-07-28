Left Menu
Senzo Mchunu to brief on Charter of SA APRM National Governing Council

Cabinet approved the formation of the NGC which comprises key stakeholder groups from government, civil society and the private sector, in line with the APRM principle of broad-based participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:36 IST
Minister Mchunu will brief the media on what is to follow in terms of the NGC’s activities.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, in his capacity as the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Focal Point for South Africa, is expected to brief media on the Charter of the South African APRM National Governing Council.

The Minister will speak on this at a media briefing scheduled for 11.30 am this morning.

At the briefing, which will be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Pretoria, the Minister will also announce the appointment of the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the South African Peer Review Mechanism National Governing Council (NGC).

"Minister Mchunu will brief members of the media on the Charter of the South African APRM National Governing Council as well as what is to follow in terms of the NGC's activities," said the Ministry of Public Service and Administration ahead of Tuesday's briefing.

Cabinet approved the formation of the NGC which comprises key stakeholder groups from government, civil society and the private sector, in line with the APRM principle of broad-based participation.

Through a virtual meeting which was held on 22 July 2020, the NGC elected its Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, and also adopted the Charter of the South African APRM National Governing Council.

Thulani Tshefuta was appointed as Chairperson while Magdalene Moonsamy was appointed as Deputy Chairperson.

"The formation of the NGC paved the way for the preparation of the country's 2nd Generation Review that the country is expected to undertake. The structure will be expected to lead this process of country self-assessment, ensures its credibility; and ultimately produces the Country Self- Assessment Report (CSAR) that will later be submitted to the continental body, APRM."

The NGC structure is at the core of the functioning and success of the country's APRM, as its key role is to mobilise and ensure participation of all stakeholders and citizens in general to the APRM processes.

Minister Mchunu will brief the media on what is to follow in terms of the NGC's activities.

The APRM is a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by African Union (AU) the Member States as an African self-monitoring mechanism to foster good governance in the continent through a systematic peer learning and self-assessment mechanism.

South Africa is currently the Chairperson of the Committee of Focal Points of the APRM programme, a continental ministerial platform for all 40 APRM participating member states, which it took over early this year from the Republic of Chad.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

