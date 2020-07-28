Pondy CM condoles death of AINRC leader Bhalan

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday condoled the death of AINRC General Secretary and former legislator V Bhalan. Bhalan (68) died of coronavirus at a private hospital here.

In his condolence message, Narayanasamy said the death of Bhalan was a "great shock." He said Bhalan was a robust social worker and had dedicated his long political life to the welfare of labour class and the havenots. The CM conveyed his heart felt condolences to the bereaved family.

AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan, convenor of the Patali Makkal Katchi leader Dhanraj, and host of leaders condoled the demise of Bhalan..