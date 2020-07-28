Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Police issues SOP for dealing with visitors at police station

The guidelines, issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay, emphasised on the need to shift the reception desks at the police stations from the main building to some isolated place on the campus and strengthen phone-based grievance system in order to curtail the number of visitors in view of the pandemic. With many police personnel in several districts, mainly in Ganjam, getting infected with coronavirus, the SOP has been circulated to the heads of all police establishments across the state asking them to take precautionary steps to keep the virus at bay.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:21 IST
Odisha Police issues SOP for dealing with visitors at police station

Odisha police has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) listing safeguards to be adopted at police stations while dealing with visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines, issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay, emphasised on the need to shift the reception desks at the police stations from the main building to some isolated place on the campus and strengthen phone-based grievance system in order to curtail the number of visitors in view of the pandemic.

With many police personnel in several districts, mainly in Ganjam, getting infected with coronavirus, the SOP has been circulated to the heads of all police establishments across the state asking them to take precautionary steps to keep the virus at bay. Describing police stations and outposts as fundamental to the functioning of the district, the DGP said citizens visit the police stations for normal and emergency cases and adequate precautions should be taken in view of the virus outbreak.

As per the SOP, the reception desk area should be shifted from the main police station building to an isolated place on the campus where the complainants can be allowed to visit. In case the police station does not have any other structure away from the main building, they should build a makeshift tent away from the main building for the functioning of a temporary reception desk, it said.

While a transparent glass or plastic screen should be erected between visitors and reception personnel, a two-way intercom or some other alternative communication system should be provided to the temporary reception desk from the main building. The reception area should be properly and regularly disinfected, while hand sanitizers should be provided to visitors, who are required to wear masks. Those manning the reception desks should clean and sanitize themselves immediately after the end of their shifts, it said.

Emphasising on maximum use of telephone-based grievance redressal mechanism in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the police chief has asked the district police offices or the SP offices and police range offices to popularise their telephone numbers among complainants and discourage people to visit their offices to avoid possible infection by the virus. Complaint boxes have been installed outside SP offices, police range offices and police stations to receive complaints from people. People can drop their letters or applications in these boxes, while important phone numbers should be prominently displayed at the main gates and other platforms.

SPs have also been asked to take steps to redress grievances of people on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat Kaur expects Punjab govt to use GST compensation to 'streamline' state's fiscal situation

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that with the Centre releasing Punjabs pending GST compensation of Rs 12,187 crore, the state government is expected to utilise the amount to streamline the states fiscal situation and ens...

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra jams with musician Ehsaan for 'Toofan'

Sharing a video from his jamming sessions with musician Ehsaan Noorani, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday indicated that production work for his upcoming film Toofan might have resumed on the music front. The Delhi 6 filmmaker to...

Lineage behind novel coronavirus may have been "circulating unnoticed" in bats for decades: Study

The lineage that gave rise to the novel coronavirus diverged from the most closely related bat viruses about 40 to 70 years ago, according to a new study which sheds light on the origin of the viral strain behind the COVID-19 pandemic. The ...

Rajasthan: BJP MLA files 2 fresh petitions in HC against speaker decision on BSP MLAs joining Cong

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed two writ petitions challenging the assembly Speakers decision to reject his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress. The first petition was filed this morning against a communica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020