Former PM Deve Gowda asks Yediyurappa to repeal amendments to three laws

"...In the best interest of farmers and labour force, these amendments should be withdrawn immediately by the government," Gowda said, adding he had written three letters to the Chief Minister in this regard. The amendments were made to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act-1961, the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Act- 1966 and the Industrial Disputes Act-1947.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:31 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday asked Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to repeal amendments to three different laws, claiming they would affect the interests of farmers and labourers in the state. "The present BJP government in the state headed by B S Yediyurappa has brought several amendments to very important and progressive acts, which were protecting the interests of farmers and labourers through ordinances," the JD(S) patriarch said at a press conference at his party office here.

These amendments are retrograde, anti-farmer and anti-labour, the former Prime Minister alleged. "...In the best interest of farmers and labour force, these amendments should be withdrawn immediately by the government," Gowda said, adding he had written three letters to the Chief Minister in this regard.

The amendments were made to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act-1961, the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Act- 1966 and the Industrial Disputes Act-1947. The Karnataka government removed the ceiling on holding of agriculture land, allowing anyone whose annual income was above Rs 25 lakh from non-agriculture sources to purchase agriculture land, Gowda said.

Regarding the amendment to the APMC Act-1966, he claimed it allows big business establishments to buy and sell agriculture produce from the farmers directly, which bypasses the Regulated Marketing Committees. The former Prime Minister said the amendment to the Industrial Disputes Act gave owners of any firm to adopt a hire and fire policy.

He also said the government would not have any control when the factories decide to layoff their employees.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

