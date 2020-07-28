Kuwait's KIPIC starts operation of gas line feeding Al-Zour

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) has begun operating the gas line that will feed its long-delayed Al-Zour refinery, state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday. Originally planned more than a decade ago but repeatedly delayed, Al-Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals plant in Kuwait.

Al-Zour's production capacity is estimated at 615,000 barrels per day, increasing Kuwait's overall refining capacity to over 1.5 million barrels a day. KIPIC, a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, appointed a unit of U.S. multinational Honeywell International last year to provide technology and production systems for Al-Zour.

KIPIC was set up to manage refinery, petrochemicals and LNG import operations at the Al-Zour complex south of Kuwait City.