Policeman stabs key in man's forehead in U'khand; 3 cops suspended

A policeman allegedly jabbed a key into the forehead of a man following an argument over not wearing a helmet in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand, leaving him injured. People gathered at the spot after the incident late on Monday evening and created a ruckus demanding action against the policemen.

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in connection with the incident. Dipak, a resident of Rampura area, along with his friend Prem Prakash was going to a petrol pump on his motorcycle at around 8 pm when the police personnel intercepted them at Indira Chowk for not wearing a helmet.

This sparked an argument between Deepak and policemen, who pulled out the key of the motorcycle and jabbed its tapering end in Deepak's forehead. As the news reached Rampura, a crowd gathered at the spot and began a protest. The mob was pacified after the intervention of senior police officials and local MLA Rajkumar Thakral.