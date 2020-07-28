DGCA nod to landing of helicopters at AIIMS-Rishikesh 

Left Menu
PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:03 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has permitted landing of helicopters at the helipads of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, an official said on Tuesday.  With the DGCA's nod, it will become easier to airlift the sick and injured from remote hill areas in times of emergency directly to the health facility, trauma surgeon in-charge of COVID cases at the AIIMS-Rishikesh, Madhur Uniyal, said. Three helicopters of the size of the IAF's Mi-17 helicopters and five of the common type can land simultaneously at the helipads of the AIIMS, he said after a trial run was conducted.

