Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt showing people buoyant dreams despite its failures: Rahul Gandhi

He tagged a news report that claimed Rs 30,000 crore has been withdrawn from Provident Fund accounts by people during the last four months for their sustenance during the crisis caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:23 IST
Govt showing people buoyant dreams despite its failures: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of taking away people's jobs and savings, failing to stop the spread of coronavirus and still showing them "lofty false dreams". His attack came amid reports that people who have lost their jobs have been utilising their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) savings for sustaining a living during the lockdown period enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Snatched jobs, grabbed savings, could not even stop the disease from spreading. But they continued to show lofty false dreams," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi, without naming the government. He tagged a news report that claimed Rs 30,000 crore has been withdrawn from Provident Fund accounts by people during the last four months for their sustenance during the crisis caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that peoples jobs and savings have been snatched but they are still being shown lofty false dreams. His attack came amid reports that people wh...

IPS officer Kala Ramachandran moved out of IB, sent back to cadre state Haryana

Senior IPS officer Kala Ramachandran has been moved out of the Intelligence Bureau IB and repatriated to her cadre state Haryana, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. Ramachandran, a 1994-batch officer of Indian Police Service,...

Quess Corp Q1 net profit declines 36 pc to Rs 36.45 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Tuesday reported a 35.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs&#160;36.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.53 crore for the correspondi...

FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday invited Beijing-based AIIB to participate in Indias ambitious USD 1.4 trillion about Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure development programme which the government is keenly pushing to revive econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020