Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Jitendra Singh accepts cheque donated by Bharatiya Yog Sansthan for PM Cares Fund

While accepting a Demand Draft and a Cheque donated by the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan towards PM Cares Fund, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled PM Modi’s words that from Hollywood to Haridwar, people had taken serious note of Yoga during the Corona health crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:34 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh accepts cheque donated by Bharatiya Yog Sansthan for PM Cares Fund
Recalling his long association with Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the volunteers of the Sansthan had toiled hard to teach and propagate Yoga right from the times when there were no TV or electronic media available. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)

Emphasising the point that COVID evoked worldwide interest in Yoga, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today that Yoga had already gained worldwide popularity after the declaration of "International Yoga Day" by the UNO at the behest of Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi and it found a further steep rise in its popularity when even those who were yet to initiate themselves into the practice of Yoga, also began to take a serious interest in the benefits of Yoga during the COVID pandemic and the lockdown that ensued.

While accepting a Demand Draft and a Cheque donated by the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan towards PM Cares Fund, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled PM Modi's words that from Hollywood to Haridwar, people had taken serious note of Yoga during the Corona health crisis.

Recalling his long association with Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the volunteers of the Sansthan had toiled hard to teach and propagate Yoga right from the times when there were no TV or electronic media available.

Today, however, Yoga is fast getting integrated with people's lives and the awareness about health has suddenly increased manifold during the last twelve weeks or so, he said.

During the lockdown period particularly, Dr Jitendra Singh observed, many people resorted to Yoga not only to seek betterment in their immunity status but also to get over the pangs of loneliness, anxiety or possible depression.

Even before the Corona pandemic arrived, people across the world had realized the benefits of Yoga in various health conditions including non-communicable disease like Diabetes Mellitus, where the practice of Yoga and its benefits have even accepted by the western physicians as adjuvant therapy in the management and control of blood sugar levels. The scientific customization of Yoga in the treatment of modern-day disorders like heart disease and hypertension has, in fact, given credence to an integrated or holistic approach in the management of diseases.

During the lockdown period, Dr Jitendra Singh noted that a number of online Yoga programmes were also organized and the constraints of lockdown inspired the launching of several new options like the practice of Yoga with online or digital support.

One of the fall-outs of the post-COVID era would be, remarked Dr Jitendra Singh, that even after the Coronavirus is gone, those who have become habitual of Yoga during the lockdown period, will most likely continue to practise it for the rest of their lives, thus turning it into a lifetime blessing.

Delegation of Bharatiya Yog Sansthan was led by its General Secretary Des Raj, National Executive Member Sharat Chander Aggarwal, Delhi President Lalit Kumar Gupta and others.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that peoples jobs and savings have been snatched but they are still being shown lofty false dreams. His attack came amid reports that people wh...

IPS officer Kala Ramachandran moved out of IB, sent back to cadre state Haryana

Senior IPS officer Kala Ramachandran has been moved out of the Intelligence Bureau IB and repatriated to her cadre state Haryana, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. Ramachandran, a 1994-batch officer of Indian Police Service,...

Quess Corp Q1 net profit declines 36 pc to Rs 36.45 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Tuesday reported a 35.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs&#160;36.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.53 crore for the correspondi...

FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday invited Beijing-based AIIB to participate in Indias ambitious USD 1.4 trillion about Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure development programme which the government is keenly pushing to revive econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020