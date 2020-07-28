HSC exams: Madhya Pradesh teen girl fails, commits suicide
An 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after failing to clear the Madhya Pradesh HSC exams, police said on Tuesday. The girl, a resident of Mohbarra village in Ugli area of Seoni district, consumed poison at around 4:30pm on Monday and was admitted in a hospital in Balaghat where she died a few hours later, police official Hukumchand Uikey said. Ugli police is conducting further probe, the official informed.PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:00 IST
Ugli police is conducting further probe, the official informed. The HSC exam results were declared on Monday.
