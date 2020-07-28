Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi police still looking for vehicle that killed its ACP

They said officials have scanned footage from 40 CCTV cameras installed on the Rajokari Flyover stretch in southwest Delhi but could not identify the vehicle or its driver. ACP Sanket Kaushik, 58, had moved towards the service lane near the flyover while managing the traffic and his driver was behind him when the truck likely coming from Gurgaon hit him and dragged him to the divider late Saturday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:02 IST
Delhi police still looking for vehicle that killed its ACP

Delhi police has been unable to find the mini-truck that mowed down an on-duty ACP of its traffic department last week. They said officials have scanned footage from 40 CCTV cameras installed on the Rajokari Flyover stretch in southwest Delhi but could not identify the vehicle or its driver.

ACP Sanket Kaushik, 58, had moved towards the service lane near the flyover while managing the traffic and his driver was behind him when the truck likely coming from Gurgaon hit him and dragged him to the divider late Saturday evening. He was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre but was declared brought dead by doctors, police said. Five teams supervised by Vasant Kunj ACP have looked at the CCTV footage of the entire stretch from Rajokari to Samalkha, Kapahsera, NH-8, Mahipalpur, Dhaula Kua and Dwarka Link Road, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

"We have identified 50 odd vehicles in the time-frame and eyewitnesses are being questioned for the description of the vehicle or any other clue," he said. All the possible entry and exit routes of NH-8 were being checked, the officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station. Kaushik had joined Delhi police as a sub-inspector in 1989 and was initially posted in southwest district. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of inspector and was ACP in May 2017. He served in the traffic unit since June 2019.

Kaushik is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son who stay in Vasant Vihar..

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Rising COVID-19 cases dent U.S. consumer confidence; housing market presses ahead

U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in July amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections across the country, which is threatening the economys recovery from an unprecedented recession caused by the pandemic. The survey from the Confe...

New tiger sightings in Thailand raise conservation hopes

Camera traps in a forest in western Thailand have captured footage of tigers in an area for the first time in four years, a conservationist said, raising hopes over efforts to preserve the species in the Southeast Asian country.The video an...

Malta says 65 rescued migrants test positive for COVID-19

Sixty-five migrants who were in a group of 94 people rescued at sea and brought to Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, Maltas health ministry said on Tuesday.It was the single largest cluster of positive cases detected on the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe left global equities treading water and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020