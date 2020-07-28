3 steal Rs 1.87 lakh from quarantined family's Nagpur home

Three people were arrested inNagpur for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 1.87 lakhfrom a house when the family residing there was ininstitutional quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, policesaid on Tuesday

The family returned to their home in Pachpaoli area onJuly 25 and found valuables missing after which a policecomplaint was filed, he said

"We have arrested Akash Ramu Gupta (25), Vinay aliasAshwin Chandrabhan Patekar (23) and Tushar alias Sonu NarendraAbhange (21). The valuables worth Rs 1.87 lakh have beenrecovered," he added.