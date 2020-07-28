Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM inaugurates another plasma bank, launches web portal for donors

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the second plasma bank of the state at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and also launched a web portal for plasma donors.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:17 IST
Odisha CM inaugurates another plasma bank, launches web portal for donors
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the second plasma bank of the state at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and also launched a web portal for plasma donors.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the second plasma bank of the state at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and also launched a web portal for plasma donors. "The state government has also decided to set up three more, similar Plasma Banks at IGH Rourkela, VIMSAE Burla and MKCG Hospital Berhampur in the coming days shortly," Pantiak said while inaugurating the second plasma bank.

"Fist Plasma Bank has already started at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," he said. The Chief Minister said that preliminary result of Plasma Therapy for COVID patients in Odisha has been very encouraging,

"Plasma donation with the participation of more and more people will become a community-driven people's movement. No one in the state would be deprived of access to the latest medical facilities, the state government is committed to providing the best medical care and treatment to the people of the state," he added Patnaik also launched a Web Portal for Plasma donors, people interested to donate Plasma can register themselves by logging in the Portal, the Database will include their consent along with eligibility.

Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,215 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus tally to 28,107, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha. As per the data, there are 10,544 active cases while 17,374 patients have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 154 after seven fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. 35 deaths in the state are of patients due to other reasons. (ANI)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Marlins' season 'paused' after more positives

The 2020 season is reportedly on hold for the Miami Marlins. The team is expecting MLB to pause the season for the Marlins for most or all of this week. MLB Network reported the Philadelphia Phillies could also be kept on the sideline for s...

NFL-More players opt out of season as training camps open-reports

New England Patriots linebacker Donta Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman have decided to skip the upcoming NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. media reported on Tuesday. Six players on t...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

COVID-19: 2,618 cases, 55 deaths on Tue, Pune count over 75k

Pune district reported 2,618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 75,400, while the death toll increased by 55 to touch 1,792, an official said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 1,133 are in Pune Municipal Corporation li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020