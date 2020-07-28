Odisha CM inaugurates another plasma bank, launches web portal for donors

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the second plasma bank of the state at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and also launched a web portal for plasma donors. "The state government has also decided to set up three more, similar Plasma Banks at IGH Rourkela, VIMSAE Burla and MKCG Hospital Berhampur in the coming days shortly," Pantiak said while inaugurating the second plasma bank.

"Fist Plasma Bank has already started at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," he said. The Chief Minister said that preliminary result of Plasma Therapy for COVID patients in Odisha has been very encouraging,

"Plasma donation with the participation of more and more people will become a community-driven people's movement. No one in the state would be deprived of access to the latest medical facilities, the state government is committed to providing the best medical care and treatment to the people of the state," he added Patnaik also launched a Web Portal for Plasma donors, people interested to donate Plasma can register themselves by logging in the Portal, the Database will include their consent along with eligibility.

Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,215 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus tally to 28,107, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha. As per the data, there are 10,544 active cases while 17,374 patients have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 154 after seven fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. 35 deaths in the state are of patients due to other reasons. (ANI)