Left Menu
Development News Edition

East Delhi MP Gambhir visits Ghazipur landfill site to inspect waste segregation work

"We plan to install four more such machines by August, so that sorting work can be augmented to reduce the height of the mound," Jain said. He said since the closure of the site, garbage collected from east Delhi are dumped in nearby areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:01 IST
East Delhi MP Gambhir visits Ghazipur landfill site to inspect waste segregation work

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday visited the Ghazipur landfill site here to inspect the ongoing waste segregation activity, during which his car briefly got stuck in sludge. A video purportedly showing a group of labourers trying to push the car out of the sludge was circulated on social media.

East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain, who was accompanying the MP, said the car was stuck for a very brief moment. "Gambhir had come to see the condition of the landfill site that has been closed since September 2017 after an incident in which a part of the giant heap had caved in, leading to a road accident. He has a vision for development of the area he represents," Jain said.

The mayor said the height of the mound is now 40 feet and it started in 1984. "Our objective is to develop the area, so the Delhi government is expected to encourage and support us in development works," Gambhir said in a statement issued by the EDMC.

The mayor said eight trommel machines are already installed to sort the garbage into plastic waste, soil waste and other kinds of refuse. "We plan to install four more such machines by August, so that sorting work can be augmented to reduce the height of the mound," Jain said.

He said since the closure of the site, garbage collected from east Delhi are dumped in nearby areas. About 2,500-2,600 MT garbage is dumped daily after collection from east Delhi, the mayor added.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...

US STOCKS--Wall St pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow were industr...

NBA-Bucks poised to trample Eastern Conference as season resumes

Playing on a single site away from fans in a quarantine setting, teams in the National Basketball Association NBA face plenty of unknowns as the league restarts its season this week.At least one thing, however, is not in doubt - the Milwauk...

PREVIEW-NBA-Bio-secure bubble presents unprecedented challenges for NBA

An NBA season like no other resumes inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando this week, following a four-and-a-half month break, in what will probably be the most uniquely challenging title run in the 74-year history of the league.Bringing hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020