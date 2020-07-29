Tributes paid to former CM Edouard Goubert on anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to a statue of former Chief Minister and veteran freedom fighter of the Union Territory Edouard Goubert on his 126th birth anniversary Wednesday. Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and former Speaker of the territorial Assembly A V Subramanian and freedom fighters were among those who paid homage to Goubert Earlier, the PCC celebrated the anniversary of on the party premises.

Among those who paid tributes to a portrait of Goubert popularly called as 'Papa' included the Congress Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam. Goubert was the first Chief Minister of free Puducherry from July 1963-1964.

He was also Mayor of the Puducherry municipality which was functioning under the French system of municipal administration. He was instrumental in the establishment of the premier medical institution JIPMER in Puducherry.

Goubert was keen on Puducherry retaining French culture and its identity as a separate state. He was champion of the supremacy of alected government.