Tributes paid to former CM Edouard Goubert on anniversary
Updated: 29-07-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:22 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to a statue of former Chief Minister and veteran freedom fighter of the Union Territory Edouard Goubert on his 126th birth anniversary Wednesday. Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and former Speaker of the territorial Assembly A V Subramanian and freedom fighters were among those who paid homage to Goubert Earlier, the PCC celebrated the anniversary of on the party premises.
Among those who paid tributes to a portrait of Goubert popularly called as 'Papa' included the Congress Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam. Goubert was the first Chief Minister of free Puducherry from July 1963-1964.
Goubert was keen on Puducherry retaining French culture and its identity as a separate state. He was champion of the supremacy of alected government.
