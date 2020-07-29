Coronavirus positive Sudanese untraceable, booked

A 40-year-old Sudan national staying in a Mumbai hotel has become untraceable after testing positive for coronavirus, the police said on Wednesday. During the COVID-19 test, he had mentioned a hotel in Colaba as his residential address in the metropolis, an official said.

When health officials reached the hotel, they found he was not available. A case has been registered by Colaba police against the Sudanese as well as the owner of the hotel, he said.