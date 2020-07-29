Four injured after fire breaks out at chemical factory in Andhra's Nellore

Four people were injured after a fire broke out in a chemical factory at Chandrapadia in the Vinjamur mandal of Nellore district on Wednesday morning, police said. The incident happened at VNAI chemical factory due to a sudden increase of pressure while methanol was being loaded into the reactor.

The four workers who sustained injuries have been identified as Sd Hafeez, B Ravi Kumar, N Rajinikanth and S Bhaskar. They have been shifted to a private hospital in Nellore for treatment. "We got information that fire accident took place VNAI chemical factory at Chandrapadiya village in Vinjamur Mandal at around 2 AM on Wednesday. We immediately rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused off. The management told us that four workers suffered burn injuries in the incident," said Vinjamur sub-inspector A Raj Murty.

"In this fire accident, a room on the first floor of the building got damaged. The situation is under control and the next course of action will be taken after speaking with the injured and on the orders of higher official," he added. (ANI)