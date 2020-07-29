Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:53 IST
PM tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit. He also shared a brief video of a Rafale fighter aircraft landing at the Ambala Air Force station.

Broadly translated, the prime minister said in his tweet that there is no virtue like protecting the nation, there is no vow like defence of the nation. "Swagatam" (welcome), he said with the hash tag "RafaleInIndia".

The Rafales were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space and were given a water salute when they landed in Ambala..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Gambia held talks on expanding development partnership: MEA

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnerships. Jaishankar also said Indias medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capita...

Trump says he never confronted Putin about Russia bounty reports -Axios

President Donald Trump said he never questioned Russian leader Vladimir Putin about U.S. intelligence reports that Moscow paid the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, casting doubt on the reports in an interview.Trump, who has s...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields rise off two-month lows before Fed meeting

Eurozone government bond yields edged up before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday, but remained within touching distance of two-month lows as a variety of negative headlines hurt market sentiment.Poor corporate earnings, rec...

36 Rafale fleet will be a game changer for India: Experts

The Rafale jets, known globally as one the most potent strategic platforms with unmatched capability in carrying out a variety of roles, will significantly bolster Indias air combat capabilities when it is facing hostile neighbours like Pak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020