Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF and proud moment for India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has heralded the touchdown of Rafale fighter jets on Indian soil as a "game-changer".

"Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India!" said Shri Amit Shah in a tweet soon after the five Rafale aircrafts flying Indian colours landed at the IAF airbase in Ambala.

Calling it a momentous day for the entire country, the Union Home Minister said: "Induction of these next-generation aircraft is a true testimony of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Modi Government is committed to building on India's defence capabilities."

"These are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky," the Union Home Minister said.

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, IAF and the entire country, Shri Amit Shah thanked the Prime Minister for providing this unprecedented strength to the IAF.

"From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead! I am sure these world-class fighter jets will prove to be a game-changer," said Shri Amit Shah. "I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority," he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)