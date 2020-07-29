Left Menu
Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF and proud moment for India: Amit Shah

“These are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky,” the Union Home Minister said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:03 IST
Congratulating the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, IAF and the entire country, Shri Amit Shah thanked the Prime Minister for providing this unprecedented strength to the IAF. Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has heralded the touchdown of Rafale fighter jets on Indian soil as a "game-changer".

"Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India!" said Shri Amit Shah in a tweet soon after the five Rafale aircrafts flying Indian colours landed at the IAF airbase in Ambala.

Calling it a momentous day for the entire country, the Union Home Minister said: "Induction of these next-generation aircraft is a true testimony of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Modi Government is committed to building on India's defence capabilities."

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, IAF and the entire country, Shri Amit Shah thanked the Prime Minister for providing this unprecedented strength to the IAF.

"From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead! I am sure these world-class fighter jets will prove to be a game-changer," said Shri Amit Shah. "I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority," he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Salvadoran president replaces finance minister

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has appointed Alejandro Zelaya as the new finance minister, replacing Nelson Fuentes, the government said late on Tuesday. Bukeles office made the announcement on Twitter without providing reasons for the c...

Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for Bengaluru Life Sciences Park

Karnataka Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Life Sciences Park at the Electronics City here on Wednesday, assuring that the state government would extend all the support required to the Biotechnology sector, a state...

Ahmadi community member shot dead for blasphemy inside courtroom in northwest Pakistan

An elderly man from the minority Ahmadi community, facing trial for blasphemy, was shot dead on Wednesday in front of the judge in a local court situated in a high-security zone in Pakistans Peshawar city, police said. Tahir Ahmad Naseem, w...

Renewable capacity addition likely at 8GW this fiscal: Icra

Renewable capacity addition in the current fiscal is expected to be subdued at 8 GW given the continued execution challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic, says Icra. According to the ratings agency, Indias renewable capacity is expected ...
